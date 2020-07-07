Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women's rights groups protest French ministers' appointments

Darmanin, the highest-ranking French official accused of sexual misconduct in the #MeToo era, says the encounter was consensual, and sued the woman for slander. Women's rights groups are also angry over the appointment of provocative lawyer Eric Dupond-Moretti as justice minister.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 07-07-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 20:18 IST
Women's rights groups protest French ministers' appointments

Women's rights groups are protesting French President Emmanuel Macron's appointment of an interior minister who has been accused of rape and a justice minister who has criticized the #MeToo movement. Feminist activists held two small protests Tuesday in Paris, saying the appointments fly in the face of Macron's promises to make equality between women and men the “Great Cause” of his five-year term.

“Macron is sending a loud and violent message to all society and to woman victims: he is taking away the legitimacy of the words of all those who had the strength and courage to speak out about violence they suffered,” organizers of one protest said in an online appeal. The new interior minister, Gerald Darmanin, is under preliminary investigation over a rape accusation that he firmly denies. Macron's office said the probe was “not an obstacle” to Darmanin's appointment to a job that puts him in charge of police and other law enforcement bodies.

The investigation is based on a 2017 legal complaint by a woman who says Darmanin raped her when she sought legal help from him in 2009. Darmanin, the highest-ranking French official accused of sexual misconduct in the #MeToo era, says the encounter was consensual, and sued the woman for slander.

Women's rights groups are also angry over the appointment of provocative lawyer Eric Dupond-Moretti as justice minister. Among his clients have been a former French government member accused of rape, suspected terrorists and Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. As the #MeToo movement encouraged women around the world to speak out about past sexual misconduct by powerful men, Dupond-Moretti criticized “crazy women” who “crucify” men on social networks.

He also ridiculed the world's first law against catcalls and other street harassment, passed in France in 2018. In his government reshuffle Monday, Macron replaced the high-profile women's rights minister behind that law, Marlene Schiappa, who will now work under Darmanin in a new role focusing on citizenship questions.

At Tuesday's first protest, near the president's Elysee Palace and the Interior Ministry, about 20 mostly masked demonstrators waved sparklers, raised their fists and chanted for the ministers' resignation. A group of male police officers pushed them back. Several dozen protesters gathered later near the Justice Ministry for a symbolic “burial” of Macron's promises that fighting sexism and sexist violence would be the “Great Cause” of his term.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Two more persons test positive in Sikkim

Two more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, taking the tally in the state to 127, a health department official said on Tuesday. The two patients -- a 27-year-old woman and a 37- year-old man -- have been admitted to the is...

BJP MLA Mukta Tilak tests positive for COVID-19

Maharashtra BJP MLA Mukta Tilak onTuesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 andquarantined herself at residence hereTakingto microblogging site Twitter, the MLA from theKasba constituency in Pune city said she and her mother havecon...

BCCI ACU gets access to Dandiwal, arrest had ripples in 'world of corruptors', says Singh

A two-member team of BCCI anti-corruption unit was given access to alleged match-fixer Ravinder Dandiwal in Mohali on Tuesday, a day after he was arrested by Punjab Police for his role in organising an unsanctioned T20 game near Mohali, whi...

Israel pushes back creation of sovereign wealth fund as gas revenue trickles in

Israel has pushed back the creation of a sovereign wealth fund because tax revenue from natural gas has not yet hit the minimum needed to begin investing, and fund managers have not yet been chosen, Bank of Israel Deputy Governor Andrew Abi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020