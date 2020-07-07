Left Menu
Development News Edition

USD 10,000 reward offered in Atlanta killing of 8-year-old girl

And officers returned to the scene late Sunday to investigate another shooting, steps away from where Secoriea was shot, that left one person dead at the scene and two others injured, news outlets reported. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms called for justice in Secoriea's death during an emotional news conference Sunday with the girl's grief-stricken mother.

PTI | Atlanta | Updated: 07-07-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 20:46 IST
USD 10,000 reward offered in Atlanta killing of 8-year-old girl
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The shooting death of an 8-year-old girl in Atlanta prompted a USD 10,000 reward for information as authorities searched Monday for at least two people who opened fire on the car she was riding in near a flashpoint of recent protests. Police identified the girl killed on Saturday night as Secoriea Turner. And officers returned to the scene late Sunday to investigate another shooting, steps away from where Secoriea was shot, that left one person dead at the scene and two others injured, news outlets reported.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms called for justice in Secoriea's death during an emotional news conference Sunday with the girl's grief-stricken mother. "You shot and killed a baby," the mayor said. "And there wasn't just one shooter, there were at least two shooters." "You can't blame this on a police officer," she added. "You can't say this about criminal justice reform. This is about some people carrying some weapons who shot up a car with an 8-year-old baby in the car for what?" "Enough is enough," Bottoms continued. "If you want people to take us seriously and you don't want us to lose this movement, we can't lose each other." The killing happened near the Wendy's restaurant where a Black man, Rayshard Brooks, was killed by a white police officer June 12. The fast food outlet was later burned, and the area has since become a site for frequent demonstrations against police brutality.

On Monday, police officers and sanitation workers removed protesters and their belongings from outside the Wendy's, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Atlanta police assisted in the effort, Officer Steve Avery said.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: At 806, Mumbai logs lowest cases in nearly 2 months

The coronavirus tally in Mumbai rose to 86,132 on Tuesday with the addition of 806 new cases - lowest singe-day figure in nearly two months - while the death of 64 patients took the toll near the 5,000-mark, the city civic body said. With 8...

15th Finance Commission holds meeting with World Bank, HLG on Health Sector

The 15th Finance commission held a detailed meeting with representatives of the World Bank, Niti Aayog and member of its High-level Group HLG on the health sector. The Chairman N.K Singh and all members and senior officials of the Commissio...

Germany eyes breakthrough in EU migration dispute this year

Germany said on Tuesday it wants European Union nations to overcome a deadlock on how to handle refugees and migrants this year, weighing in on a bruising dispute that has divided the 27-member bloc for years.With Berlin holding the EUs rot...

Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates 3,520 bed COVID treatment facilities in Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday inaugurated 3,520 bed Corona treatment facilities spread across parts of Mumbai amid rising cases of the lethal virus in the city. These facilities, inaugurated by the Chief Minister th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020