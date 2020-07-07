Two killed in train collision in Czech Republic -emergency services
German citizens were among the injured, the emergency services spokesman said. CTK news agency reported the trains crashed less than 1 km from Pernink station.Reuters | Prague | Updated: 08-07-2020 00:20 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 23:55 IST
At least two people were killed and 24 were injured when two trains collided in the northwest of the Czech Republic near the border with Germany on Tuesday, an emergency services spokesman said.
The accident occurred between Pernink, about 10 km (six miles) from Germany, and Nove Hamry, in the region of spa town Karlovy Vary. Of those injured, nine had serious or severe injuries. German citizens were among the injured, the emergency services spokesman said.
CTK news agency reported the trains crashed less than 1 km from Pernink station. One of the trains was headed to Johanngeorgenstadt in Germany, it said. German emergency services assisted with the injured at the site of the accident in the hilly, wooded area, CTK reported.
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- Karlovy Vary
- Czech Republic
- Pernink
- Nove Hamry
- Johanngeorgenstadt
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Czech Republic's daily number of new coronavirus highest since April 8
Czech Republic's daily number of new coronavirus cases highest since April 8
Czech Republic's daily new coronavirus cases highest since April 3
Czech Republic sees spike in new virus cases
Two killed in train collision in Czech Republic -emergency services