Pakistan records 2980 new COVID-19 cases

Pakistan has recorded as many as 2980 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 237,489 while the testing for the lethal virus has been reduced for the 18th consecutive day. Of 237,489 COVID-19 cases, 83,559 are from Punjab, 97,626 from Sindh, 28681 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10919 from Balochistan, 13650 from Islamabad, 1595 from Gilgit-Baltistan and 1419 from Azad Kashmir, Radio Pakistan reported.

Meanwhile, 83 people have succumbed to the disease in the past 24 hours. The total death toll now stands at 4,922. Despite the surging number of coronavirus cases, according to the data of the ministry of national health services regulation and coordination, for the 18th consecutive day, the testing has reduced considerably.

The largest drop in diagnosing samples was witnessed in Punjab, where only 7,659 tests were carried out on Tuesday, 44 per cent of the province's capacity, Geo News reported. The testing in Sindh has also climbed down, falling to 9,317 tests per day, compared to the previous day when it tested over 12,000 specimens. (ANI)