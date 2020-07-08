Left Menu
Development News Edition

Survivors of Srebrenica genocide march to honour victims, 25 years on

Some 8,000 men and boys were then executed by Bosnian Serb forces, about 6,000 of them as they tried to escape through the woods and buried in mass graves. In previous years, thousands of Bosnians and supporters have joined the three-day march along a 100-km forest trail.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 18:48 IST
Survivors of Srebrenica genocide march to honour victims, 25 years on

Dozens of survivors of the Srebrenica genocide marched through the woods of eastern Bosnia on Wednesday along the route they took to escape Bosnian Serb death squads a quarter of a century ago this week.

Organisers had banned more people from joining due to the coronavirus pandemic and participants could not start the peace march as customary in the village of Nezuk due to a rising number of infections in the area. Wearing face masks and waving Bosnian flags, the marchers passed the mass graves in which thousands of victims' bodies have been found over the past two decades.

"We are sending messages to our kids so they will not forget what happened in Srebrenica," said march participant Salih Mulalic. "I hope the genocide will not happen to anyone again." Bosnian Serb forces led by General Ratko Mladic attacked the eastern enclave of Srebrenica where about 40,000 Bosnian Muslims had found shelter under United Nations protection.

After Srebrenica fell into Serb hands on July 11, 1995, the women and children were separated from men and bussed to territory controlled by the Bosnian army. Some 8,000 men and boys were then executed by Bosnian Serb forces, about 6,000 of them as they tried to escape through the woods and buried in mass graves.

In previous years, thousands of Bosnians and supporters have joined the three-day march along a 100-km forest trail. This year, the commemorations will be marked mainly through exhibitions and conferences, and eight recently identified victims will be buried at a cemetery on July 11, anniversary day.

"This march is sad, depressing, it's unusual without people," said survivor Ramo Kadric, who was one of 15,000 men and boys trying to flee Bosnian Serb forces. "It reminds me of war." The Bosnian Serb government is indoctrinating children with denials of the genocide and wrecking attempts at reconciliation, the head of a U.N. court said in an interview.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Kannada actor Susheel Gowda commits suicide

Kannada actor Susheel Gowda has allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Mandya district, police sources said on Wednesday. The exact reason for the 30-year-olds alleged suicide yesterday is still not known, and police are investigat...

Sweet shop selling spl mysurpak as 'COVID-19 cure' sealed

A sweet shop selling special mysurpak with 19 herbal ingredients claiming that it would cure coronavirus in just three days was sealed on Wednesday by Food Safety Department officials. The shop owner had put out advertisements through pamph...

Spike in COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru, Hyderabad causes concern

The sharp spurt in the number of coronavirus cases in Bengaluru and Hyderabad since relaxations in lockdown curbs last month is causing concern for managers of the two southern cities. In the first seven days of this month alone, Bengaluru ...

PM Modi to deliver inaugural address at India Global Week 2020 on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver on Thursday the inaugural address at the India Global Week 2020, a virtual conference being organised in the UK, which will also feature a never-seen-before performance on the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020