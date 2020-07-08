Pompeo says China took incredibly aggressive action in recent clash with India

Pompeo says China took incredibly aggressive action in recent clash with IndiaReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-07-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 20:16 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday accused China of taking "incredibly aggressive action" in a recent confrontation with India over a disputed section of the nuclear-armed neighbors' border.
"The Chinese took incredibly aggressive action," he told a State Department news conference, referring to the clash last month in the Galwan Valley. "The Indians have done their best to respond to that."
- READ MORE ON:
- Mike Pompeo
- China
- India
- State Department
- Galwan Valley
- COVID-19