Pompeo says China took incredibly aggressive action in recent clash with India

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-07-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 20:16 IST
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday accused China of taking "incredibly aggressive action" in a recent confrontation with India over a disputed section of the nuclear-armed neighbors' border.

"The Chinese took incredibly aggressive action," he told a State Department news conference, referring to the clash last month in the Galwan Valley. "The Indians have done their best to respond to that."

