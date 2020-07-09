Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man convicted of killing former German president's son

Prosecutors said the defendant had acted out of hatred for the former German president, who died in 2015, blaming him for the use of the chemical known as “Agent Orange” during the Vietnam War. Richard von Weizsäcker once worked for a German chemical company the killer believed had helped produced the defoliant widely used by U.S. troops during the conflict.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 09-07-2020 01:34 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 01:31 IST
Man convicted of killing former German president's son
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 57-year-old German man was convicted Wednesday of killing the son of Germany's former president Richard von Weizsaecker and sentenced to 12 years imprisonment. He was ordered held in a psychiatric ward. Fritz von Weizsaecker, a doctor, was stabbed to death in November while delivering a lecture on liver disease at a clinic in Berlin. An off-duty police officer who tried to stop the attack was seriously injured.

Berlin's regional court convicted the defendant, identified only as Gregor S. due to privacy rules, of murder and attempted murder. Prosecutors said the defendant had acted out of hatred for the former German president, who died in 2015, blaming him for the use of the chemical known as "Agent Orange" during the Vietnam War.

Richard von Weizsäcker once worked for a German chemical company the killer believed had helped produced the defoliant widely used by U.S. troops during the conflict. The chemical has been blamed for health problems among those exposed to it. Prosecutors, who had sought a 14-year prison sentence, said the defendant wanted "revenge" against the von Weizsaecker family.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

Tata Motors brings in six-month EMI holiday scheme on select models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Carlos Ghosn's accused smugglers unlikely to win quick bail

A U.S. judge said she is unlikely to quickly release a Massachusetts father and son being held on charges they helped smuggle former Nissan Motor Co chairman Carlos Ghosn out of Japan.At a Wednesday hearing in Boston, U.S. District Judge In...

Health News Roundup: Widening U.S. outbreak stirs fear of resurgence; Biogen moves forward with potential Alzheimer's drug and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Widening U.S. outbreak stirs fear of resurgence in early hard-hit statesNew Jersey on Wednesday adopted one of the toughest coronavirus face mask orders in the United States and New York ...

Facebook suspends disinformation network tied to staff of Brazil's Bolsonaro

Facebook Inc on Wednesday suspended a network of social media accounts it said were used to spread divisive political messages online by employees of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and two of his sons. The company said that despite effo...

People News Roundup: Johnny Depp launches London tabloid court battle and Depp appears in UK court, reject claims

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Johnny Depp launches London tabloid court battleJohnny Depp launched his legal action against Britains The Sun newspaper on Tuesday in a case that is likely to delve into the private live...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020