Hong Kong shuts schools as new virus cases increase

Hong Kong's government on Friday said it is suspending classes for students through middle school following a rise in coronavirus cases. The semi-autonomous Chinese territory has reported 1,365 cases with seven deaths. The increase in new cases prompted the government to tighten social-distancing measures.

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 10-07-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 15:48 IST
The increase in new cases prompted the government to tighten social-distancing measures.

The increase in new cases prompted the government to tighten social-distancing measures. Kindergarten, primary and secondary schools will be closed until further notice, according to the education department. Officials reported 42 new cases on Thursday, 34 of them locally transmitted. Most of the new cases were related to known clusters, including an elderly home and several restaurants.

From Saturday, restaurants will only be allowed to operate at 60% of their seating capacity, with a maximum of eight people per table, while bars and nightclubs can only have up to four people per table. Fitness centers and karaoke bars will be limited to eight patrons at any given time.

