Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU urges U.S. to return to negotiations at OECD on digital taxes

It has initiated similar investigations of digital services taxes adopted or being considered by 10 other countries, including Britain, India and Turkey. Washington last month suggested a pause in OECD talks to reach a global solution on digital services taxation, citing a lack of progress in the negotiations, but a source brief on the issue said discussions were still continuing.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-07-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 22:37 IST
EU urges U.S. to return to negotiations at OECD on digital taxes
Representative Image Image Credit:

The European Union on Friday urged the United States to return to negotiations about digital taxation at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, but said it stood ready to make a new proposal at the EU level if those talks failed. A spokesman for the European Commission's delegation in Washington said the EU viewed fair taxation of the digital economy as a top priority and all businesses should pay their fair share of taxes.

"We remain committed to ensuring that all businesses, including digital ones, pay their fair share of tax where it is rightfully due," the EU spokesman said. Washington has been at odds with France and other countries over their plans to impose digital service taxes as a way to raise revenue from the local operations of big tech companies such as Alphabet Inc's Google and Facebook Inc.

Critics say the firms profit enormously from local markets while making only limited contributions to public coffers. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Thursday said the Trump administration would announce steps against France over its digital services tax but delay action while France defers tax collections from U.S. technology firms.

Industry sources say they expect Washington to announce around $500 million in tariffs against French imported goods, following a U.S. Section 301 probe into France's digital tax that Washington said showed discrimination against U.S. firms. It has initiated similar investigations of digital services taxes adopted or being considered by 10 other countries, including Britain, India and Turkey.

Washington last month suggested a pause in OECD talks to reach a global solution on digital services taxation, citing a lack of progress in the negotiations, but a source brief on the issue said discussions were still continuing. The issue could also come up when G20 finance ministers meet virtually on July 18.

The EU official gave no details on the possible EU proposal.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia, China veto Syria aid via Turkey for second time this week

Russia and China vetoed a last-ditch attempt by Western members of the U.N. Security Council to extend approval - which expires on Friday - for humanitarian aid to be delivered across two border crossings into Syria from Turkey for the next...

Union Health Minister tells TN to step up COVID-19 testing

The Centre on Friday advised the Tamil Nadu government to ramp up COVID-19 testing besides taking up other containment strategies. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, in a tweet, said the spurt in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in r...

Telangana CM must include COVID-19 in Aarogyasri: TPCC

Telangana Congress on Thursday demanded that Telangana Chief Minister should include COVID-19 in Aarogyasri. Ponnam Prabhakar, TPCC Executive President and former MP Karimnagar while speaking to ANI said, The neighbouring state Andhra Prade...

Why Attack on Titan Season 4 may not be possible in 2020, get other latest updates

When will Attack on Titan Season 4 be released Since its arrival was confirmed by a teaser in June 2019, the anime lovers are ardently waiting to know what they can see in the imminent season.Will Attack on Titan Season 4 mark end to the se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020