Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 security force members wounded in Taliban attacks in Kabul

Two Afghan police officers and two army soldiers were wounded in Taliban attacks in Kabul on Saturday, a source said.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 11-07-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 16:26 IST
4 security force members wounded in Taliban attacks in Kabul
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Two Afghan police officers and two army soldiers were wounded in Taliban attacks in Kabul on Saturday, a source said. "Two Afghan National Army soldiers were wounded following an improvised bomb exploded near the Ministry of Public Works building in Police District of 16 of Kabul," a source from capital police told Xinhua.

One Ministry of Defence vehicle was also severely damaged in the explosion in the morning rush hour, added the source who declined to be named. Before dawn, two police officers were injured after Taliban terrorists stormed a security checkpoint in Istalif, a district on northern outskirts of Kabul, the source said.

The fighting lasted for two hours and the terrorists were forced back by policemen manning the checkpoint. The Taliban have intensified attacks, using fight and run tactic as they have regularly attacked security forces' positions across the country since February's peace deal between the group and the United States.

The fresh clashes have raised questions about the peace deal, which paved the way for a phased US force withdrawal. According to the agreement, more than 10,000 foreign forces, including over 8,000 Americans, will withdraw from Afghanistan by July next year.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP rejects Gehlot's charge of horse-trading in Rajasthan

The BJP on Saturday rejected Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlots charge that it was trying to topple his government, and claimed there was infighting in the ruling Congress. The party also hit out at the chief minister over the case regi...

Prakash Jha's ‘Pareeksha’ to premiere on August 6 on ZEE5

Filmmaker Prakash Jhas directorial venture Pareeksha- The Final Test is set to premiere on August 6 on ZEE5, the streaming platform announced on Saturday. Written, produced and directed by Jha, Pareeksha.., billed as a ZEE5 Original, featur...

Go back to work, try to lead more normal lives: Boris Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called on the British public to try and start leading more normal lives as the country starts to gradually emerge from the coronavirus lockdown. Addressing Peoples Prime Ministers Questions PMQs on social...

Matt Reeves working on 'The Batman' TV spin-off for HBO Max

Filmmaker Matt Reeves is developing a TV spin-off of his upcoming The Batman movie for streaming platform HBO Max. Reeves will be writing the series with Boardwalk Empire creator Terence Winter reported Entertainment Weekly. The show, focus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020