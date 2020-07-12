Left Menu
Development News Edition

UNSC adopts resolution to continue cross-border aid deliveries to Syria

New York [United States], July 12 (Sputnik/ ANI) - The UN Security Council (UNSC) has adopted a resolution to extend the work of one Syria-Turkey cross-border point for one year in order to ensure humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria, German Ambassador to the United Nations Christoph Heusgen has announced.

ANI | New York | Updated: 12-07-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 13:53 IST
UNSC adopts resolution to continue cross-border aid deliveries to Syria
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

New York [United States], July 12 (Sputnik/ ANI): The UN Security Council (UNSC) has adopted a resolution to extend the work of one Syria-Turkey cross-border point for one year in order to ensure humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria, German Ambassador to the United Nations Christoph Heusgen has announced. "Twelve members of the Security Council voted for the resolution ... the resolution submitted by Belgium and Germany has been adopted," Heusgen said on Saturday.

On Friday, the UN mandates for the Bab al-Hawa and Bab al-Salam crossings from Turkey expired. Belgium and Germany initially insisted that the mandates for both of the crossings be extended, but then agreed with Russia's position to continue the work of the Bab al-Hawa crossing alone (until July 10, 2021). On Tuesday, Russia and China vetoed a draft submitted by Belgium and Germany that would have extended humanitarian deliveries into Syria from Turkey for a year through both of the checkpoints. On Friday, the UNSC was unable to adopt a resolution drafted by Russia that would have extended cross-border humanitarian aid deliveries into northwest Syria for a year from only the Bab al-Hawa checkpoint in Turkey. (Sputnik/ ANI)

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

FPIs pull out Rs 2,867 cr in July so far

Foreign portfolio investors FPI have pulled out Rs 2,867 crore from Indian markets in July so far, mainly on account of profit booking after surge in Indian equities. The overseas investors pulled out a net Rs 2,210 crore from equities and ...

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA quits party, joins BJP, says BJP state chief V D Sharma.

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA quits party, joins BJP, says BJP state chief V D Sharma....

J-K: BJP leaders meet slain party man Wasim Bari's family, offer support

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav and Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Sunday met with the family members of former Bandipora BJP chief Wasim Bari, who was killed in a terrorist attack, alon...

2 key accused in gold smuggling case brought to Kerala

The two key accused in the gold smuggling case in Kerala, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, were brought to the state on Sunday, a day after being taken into custody by the NIA in Bengaluru, as Congress workers staged protests against them at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020