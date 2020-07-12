Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese police blame bus driver for crash that killed 21

Investigators have concluded a bus crash that killed 21 people in southern China was caused by the driver, who was unhappy his home was to be demolished, police said Sunday. An additional 15 people were hospitalized for injuries, police said.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 12-07-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 21:33 IST
Chinese police blame bus driver for crash that killed 21
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Investigators have concluded a bus crash that killed 21 people in southern China was caused by the driver, who was unhappy his home was to be demolished, police said Sunday. The driver, who died in Tuesday's crash, "intentionally targeted" his passengers by driving across six lanes of traffic and into a lake, the police department of the city of Anshun said on its social media account.

The driver, identified only by the surname Zhang, was unhappy his rented home was to be demolished and was drinking shortly before the crash, the statement said. An additional 15 people were hospitalized for injuries, police said.

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Jones, Chiefs begin contract talks

The Kansas City Chiefs and Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones reportedly have begun contract discussions. ESPNs Jeremy Fowler said Saturday that the two sides have begun talking ahead of Wednesdays contract deadline. If Jones and the Chi...

2 key accused in gold smuggling case remanded to judicial custody

An NIA Court in Kochi on Sunday remanded to judicial custody the alleged kingpin in the sensational Kerala gold smuggling case and another key accused as Central agencies expanded their scope of investigation and held more suspects for thei...

With 431 new COVID-19 cases, MP count reaches 17,632; toll 653

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported 431 new COVID-19 cases, taking the number of the overall detections in the state to 17,632, health officials said. With nine more people succumbing to the infection in the day, the death toll has gone up to...

Amravati adds 59 new COVID-19 cases, tally 914

The number of COVID-19 casesin Maharashtras Amravati district rose by 59 to 914 on Sundaywhile the death toll increased by two to 32, a health officialsaidThe number of active cases in the district now standsat 263 while 619 people have rec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020