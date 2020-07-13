Australia fears virus may spread despite dip

Australia's worst-hit Victoria state recorded only 177 new coronavirus cases on Monday, but a health official is warning the disease's spread might yet worsen. The new cases were substantially down from 273 cases on Sunday and a record 288 on Friday.

Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said it was too early to say whether the lower count meant the spread was being contained. "It's great it's lower than our peak. But it may not be our peak yet," Sutton said. "So I would like to see a week of decreasing numbers before I come and say I have greater confidence about the direction we're going in." Melbourne, Australia's second-most popular city, and a part of its surroundings in Victoria returned to lockdown last week in a bid to contain the disease spread.

Australia has recorded around 10,000 COVID-19 cases and 108 deaths.