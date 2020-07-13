Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK trade fair industry warns 30,000 jobs at risk as events yet to resume

The world's biggest exhibitions organiser Informa, which is based in London, held its first major event in Shanghai this month. A spokesman for Informa said the company has seen countries, which make up the majority of its business, such as Germany, France, China, parts of the United States and Australia open for commercial gatherings.

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 17:23 IST
UK trade fair industry warns 30,000 jobs at risk as events yet to resume

Around 30,000 jobs in Britain's events industry are at risk due to increased uncertainty about when trade fairs and exhibitions could resume in the UK, an industry body representing event organisers, venues and suppliers warned on Monday.

The Events Industry Alliance (EIA) said companies would need at least eight to twelve weeks to restart exhibitions, calling on the government to set a date for reopening. The coronavirus outbreak and the ensuing lockdown led to widespread cancellations and postponement of events to later this year or until 2021, while the threat of a second wave of COVID-19 cases triggered further uncertainty about reopening plans worldwide.

"Failure to provide a go-live date impacts the ability of almost 180,000 businesses to recover," said Chris Skeith, chief executive officer, Association of Event Organisers. The world's biggest exhibitions organiser Informa, which is based in London, held its first major event in Shanghai this month.

A spokesman for Informa said the company has seen countries, which make up the majority of its business, such as Germany, France, China, parts of the United States and Australia open for commercial gatherings. "Nevertheless, the Group believes it is in everyone's interests for the UK to catch up and give the green light to commercial gatherings too," he added.

The exhibitions industry in the UK supports 114,000 jobs, according to the EIA. An estimated 60% of the sector's supply chain will not reopen in October, when the government's job-supporting furlough scheme ends, the EIA added.

Britain's finance ministry had said it spent more than 25 billion pounds ($30.72 billion) on a furlough programme that is supporting 9.3 million jobs. Earlier this month, it had promised another 30 billion pounds to head off an unemployment crisis. ($1 = 0.7922 pounds)

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

I-League must go on even if COVID restrictions come in way of foreigners: Das

The All India Football Federation plans to go ahead with the 2020-21 I-League season even if the clubs star foreign recruits are unable to make it due to the coronavirus-forced travel restrictions. International flights remain suspended sin...

Woman beaten to death for dowry in UP's Bulandhshahr: Police

Six people were booked after a woman, who was allegedly beaten for dowry by her in-laws, died at a hospital here, police said on Monday. The victim, identified as Suvi, had got married in August last year and was six months pregnant, they s...

Pay contract workers on time: AP CM to officials

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed officials to ensure timely payment of salaries to contract workers of various departments, societies and varsities just like any other regular government employee. I...

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

The industrial production of a coronavirus vaccine in Russia can be expected in the fall at the earliest, albeit forecasting a definite time frame is still premature, Sputnik has learned from Mikhail Schelkanov, the head of the microbe ecol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020