More gin Ma'am? British royals offer palace tipple for sale
Britain's royal family has begun selling dry gin infused with lemon, verbena, hawthorn berries and mulberry leaves collected from Queen Elizabeth II's gardens at Buckingham Palace. The "small batch" gin is on offer for 40 pounds ($50) a bottle from the Royal Collection Shop, but only for delivery in the United Kingdom.Reuters | London | Updated: 13-07-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 18:12 IST
Britain's royal family has begun selling dry gin infused with lemon, verbena, hawthorn berries and mulberry leaves collected from Queen Elizabeth II's gardens at Buckingham Palace.
The "small batch" gin is on offer for 40 pounds ($50) a bottle from the Royal Collection Shop, but only for delivery in the United Kingdom. "Hand-picked botanicals from Buckingham Palace's exceptional garden have been combined to create this unique and flavoursome gin," the bottle says beside a picture of the queen's London palace.
"For the perfect summer thirst-quencher, the recommended serving method is to pour a measure of the gin into an ice-filled short tumbler before topping up with tonic and garnishing with a slice of lemon," the site says. Elizabeth's favourite tipple is a gin and Dubonnet, though she drinks in moderation.
- READ MORE ON:
- Elizabeth II
- Britain
- Buckingham Palace
- London
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
'Get Britain moving again', PM Johnson to unveil new infrastructure plan
Britain's most senior civil servant stands down
UK PM Johnson determined to tackle obesity in Britain, says spokesman
SPECIAL REPORT-Into the fog: How Britain lost track of the coronavirus
Britain's COVID-19 app: The game changer that wasn't