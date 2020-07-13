Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Indian film star Amitabh Bachchan, son in stable condition - health officials

India's most famous film star Amitabh Bachchan, and his son Abhishek, are in stable condition after testing positive for the coronavirus, a hospital official and government health authorities said on Sunday. The 77-year-old legendary actor said in a tweet on Saturday night that he had tested positive for the highly infectious virus. Elvis Presley's grandson dies aged 27

A little-known member of one of rock 'n' roll music's royal families, Benjamin Keough, grandson of the late Elvis Presley and only son of the "The King's" daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, has died aged 27, her spokesman said on Sunday. There was no immediate word from authorities on the circumstances or timing of Keough's death. The Los Angeles County coroner's office confirmed only that the death of an individual of his name and age was under investigation. Actress Kelly Preston dies of breast cancer at 57

American actress Kelly Preston who has appeared in films including "Jerry Maguire" and "Twins", has died aged 57 after battling breast cancer for nearly two years, her husband, John Travolta, announced in an Instagram post late on Sunday. "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," the 66-year-old "Grease" actor said in his post.