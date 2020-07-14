Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ukraine moves to end ban on gambling to boost revenues

Ukraine's economy has been gutted by a six-year-long military conflict with Russia-backed separatists in the east and is under additional pressure from the coronavirus pandemic. The government expects casinos, bookmakers and slot machine operators to contribute at least four billion hryvnias (about $148 million) to the state budget annually through taxes and licence fees.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 14-07-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 18:10 IST
Ukraine moves to end ban on gambling to boost revenues
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Ukraine's parliament passed a bill on Tuesday ending a decade-long ban on gambling in a move aimed at boosting budget revenues by almost $150 million a year. Ukraine's economy has been gutted by a six-year-long military conflict with Russia-backed separatists in the east and is under additional pressure from the coronavirus pandemic.

The government expects casinos, bookmakers, and slot machine operators to contribute at least four billion hryvnias (about $148 million) to the state budget annually through taxes and license fees. Lawmaker Oleh Marusyak, a member of the president's Servant of the People party and author of the bill, said the legislation would help Ukraine supplement state revenues after a decade of the industry operating underground.

The government said the money would be invested in health, education, and sports projects. Under the new law, which still needs to be signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a specially created state regulator will issue licenses to companies offering gambling services.

The companies have to be registered in Ukraine but the founders of the companies can be foreigners, with the exception of Russians. Casinos, slot machines, and bookmakers will be authorized to operate in hotels with ratings ranging from three to five stars.

The law also sets the minimum gambling age at 21.

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand's AIS says Huawei among five companies tendering to build 5G core networks

Thailands Advanced Info Service Pcl said on Tuesday Huawei Technologies is among five companies tendering to build its 5G core networks. AISs disclosure came as the UK government ordered Huawei equipment to be purged completely from the cou...

Delta trims August flights amid resurgent virus, CEO says demand 'at a stall'

Delta Air Lines scaled back the flights it planned to add in August amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and warned it will be more than two years before the industry sees a sustainable recovery from the staggering impact of the pandemic. Were at...

Saudi Arabia permanently cancels licence of Qatar's beIN Sports

Saudi Arabias General Authority for Competition GAC said on Tuesday it has permanently canceled the license of Qatari broadcaster beIN Sports, which has been barred from broadcasting in the kingdom since mid-2017 under a dispute with Qatar....

ICC umpire Anil Chaudhary solves 'network problems' in his village

The cricketers around the world would anxiously wait for his signals but ICC umpire Anil Chaudhary had little inkling that a certain lack of signal would affect his work and daily routine. Once the South Africa ODI series was postponed due ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020