China says U.S. warnings over Xinjiang hurt global supply chain
The U.S. State Department told top American companies including Walmart Inc, Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc this month that there were risks in maintaining supply chains associated with what it described as rights abuses in Xinjiang. China's commerce ministry said the U.S. move had also affected the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 14-07-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 18:12 IST
China's commerce ministry said on Tuesday that the United States' "warning" to U.S. companies working in the western Xinjiang region had destabilized the global supply chain. The U.S. State Department told top American companies including Walmart Inc, Apple Inc, and Amazon.com Inc this month that there were risks in maintaining supply chains associated with what it described as rights abuses in Xinjiang.
China's commerce ministry said the U.S. move had also affected the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. China would take necessary measures to defend the legal rights of Chinese firms, the ministry said in its statement.
ALSO READ
UN experts call for decisive measures against China for collective repression in Tibet, Xinjiang
Britain urges China to rescind HK security law, allow access to Xinjiang
Britain and West urge China to scrap HK security law, open Xinjiang
U.S. warns firms of human rights abuse risks in China's Xinjiang province
U.S. warns firms of human rights abuse risks in China's Xinjiang province