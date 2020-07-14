EU calls for de-escalation along LAC, hopes for continuation of dialogue between India, China

Noting that India and China are influential and powerful players in Asia, the European Union (EU) sources have expressed hope for the continuation of dialogue between the two countries to resolve the border issue. The sources said they hoped that the two countries will continue to hold dialogue to de-escalate the situation at Line of Actual Control (LAC) and want de-escalation, disengagement, and withdrawal of the military from key areas.

"EU hopes India and China, the powerful and influential players of Asia, will continue to hold dialogue to de-escalate the situation at LAC. We want that de-escalation, disengagement, and withdrawing of the military from key areas should be done," a source said. The fourth round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China is being held in Chushul, Eastern Ladakh where the second phase of disengagement between the two armies on the LAC is being discussed.

On July 5, the Special Representatives of India and China on the Boundary Question-- Ajit Doval and Chinese State Councillor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi--- had a "frank and in-depth exchange" during a telephone conversation during which they agreed that both sides should complete the ongoing disengagement process along the LAC expeditiously. As part of the first phase of disengagement, Chinese troops have moved back from Finger 4 to Finger 5 in the Finger area. They have already moved back by around two kilometers in the other friction points including Galwan Valley, Hot Springs, and Patrolling Point-15, top government sources told ANI.

The Indian side has also moved back as per the mutual disengagement agreed upon during the Corps Commander-level talks, the sources added. The vacant spaces will be treated as temporary non-patrolling zones by both sides and their troops will not come there.