Following is a summary of current people news briefs. U.S. judge to decide whether Epstein companion Ghislaine Maxwell deserves bail

A U.S. judge is expected to decide on Tuesday whether to grant bail to Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's longtime associate, who has been charged with luring young girls so the late financier could sexually abuse them. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan is set to preside over the arraignment of Maxwell, who prosecutors accused of helping Epstein recruit and eventually abuse girls from 1994 to 1997, and lying about her role in depositions in 2016. U.S. calls Ghislaine Maxwell's bail request 'nothing,' urges no special treatment

Ghislaine Maxwell cannot be trusted to be freed on bail while facing charges she helped advance Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse, and deserves no "special treatment" because she might contract COVID-19 in jail, U.S. prosecutors said on Monday. Prosecutors urged Maxwell's continued detention one day before her scheduled arraignment on charges she helped the late financier recruit and eventually abuse girls from 1994 to 1997, and lied about her role in depositions in 2016. Elvis Presley's grandson dies aged 27

A little-known member of one of rock 'n' roll music's royal families, Benjamin Keough, grandson of the late Elvis Presley and only son of the "The King's" daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, has died aged 27, her spokesman said on Sunday. There was no immediate word from authorities on the circumstances or timing of Keough's death. The Los Angeles County coroner's office confirmed only that the death of an individual of his name and age was under investigation. Actress Kelly Preston dies of breast cancer at 57

American actress Kelly Preston who has appeared in films including "Jerry Maguire" and "Twins", has died aged 57 after battling breast cancer for nearly two years, her husband, John Travolta, announced in an Instagram post late on Sunday. "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," the 66-year-old "Grease" actor said in his post. Six Harvey Weinstein accusers call $18.9 million New York settlement a 'cruel hoax'

Six women who claim they were sexually abused by Harvey Weinstein urged a U.S. judge on Monday to reject an $18.9 million settlement with the disgraced movie producer, the board of his former studio and other accusers. The settlement announced on June 30 would end litigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James and separate class-action litigation, and permit accusers to claim $7,500 to $750,000 each. Long legal battle by Jeffrey Epstein victims could sink Maxwell's defense

Women who say they were victims of Jeffrey Epstein have spent 12 years trying to undo an unusual plea deal that spared the deceased financier from federal prison. Now their efforts could sink a key legal defense for Ghislaine Maxwell, who was charged this month with luring girls so Epstein could abuse them. The 2007 deal allowed Epstein to plead guilty in a Florida court to soliciting minors to engage in prostitution and serve just 13 months in county jail.