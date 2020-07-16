Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Army, PLA discussed steps to ensure complete disengagement, reviewed progress on implementation of 1st phase

The fourth round of talks held between Commanders from Indian Army and PLA on Tuesday, was consistent with consensus between Special Representatives of India-China on July 5 to discuss complete disengagement.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 15:03 IST
Indian Army, PLA discussed steps to ensure complete disengagement, reviewed progress on implementation of 1st phase
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The fourth round of talks held between Commanders from Indian Army and PLA on Tuesday, was consistent with consensus between Special Representatives of India-China on July 5 to discuss complete disengagement. "India and China have been engaged in discussions through established military and diplomatic channels to address the prevailing situation along LAC. Commanders from PLA and Indian Army held meeting at Chushul, on the Indian side, for the fourth round of talks, on 14 July," the Indian Army spokesperson said.

The Army spokesperson said engagement was consistent with consensus between Special Representatives of India-China on 5 July, to discuss complete disengagement. "Senior Commanders reviewed progress on implementation of the 1st phase of disengagement and discussed further steps to ensure complete disengagement." While stressing that India and China remain committed to the objective of complete disengagement, the Indian Army spokesperson said: "This process is intricate and requires constant verification. They are taking it forward through regular meetings at the diplomatic and military level."

On Wednesday, ANI had reported that even though China is showing flexibility in the military-level talks with India, it seems that Beijing is a bit reluctant to move back completely out of the Finger area and wants to maintain some presence there. However, sources had said the Chinese have agreed for complete withdrawal from other friction points including the Galwan valley, Hot Springs, and Gogra post area in Eastern Ladakh.

However, India has made it clear that it will not accept anything less than both sides going back to their permanent locations which existed in the April-May time frame. The meeting between Corps commander-level officers including Lt Gen Harinder Singh lasted for close to 15 hours. It started on July 14 at 11:30 am and ended at 2 am on July 15, the sources said.

They said both sides will now monitor further disengagement by troops and verify the development in the next few days around July 21-22. (ANI)

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Kulbhushan Jadhav granted second consular access

Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav was granted second consular access on Thursday, Pakistan media reported. Indian officials are presently at Pakistan Foreign Office.Earlier, New Delhi had asked Islamabad to give unconditional consular acces...

Manhunt ordered into murder of Mapiti Matsena's murder

National Police Commissioner, General Khehla Sitole, has ordered a manhunt into the ghastly murder of Gauteng Legislature Safety and Security Portfolio Committee chairperson, Mapiti Matsena.This comes after the provincial legislator was fat...

GDE pleading for patience with COVID-19 Youth Brigades

The Gauteng Education Department is pleading for patience with COVID-19 Youth Brigades as it processes their outstanding stipend payments.According to the GDE, some brigades have been paid already which led to anxiety among those still awai...

EU to meet face-to-face at summit to carve up $2.1 trillion

There are limits to videoconferencing. When there is a lot of money at stake, people like to look each other in the eye. So on Friday, leaders from 27 European Union nations will be meeting face-to-face for the first since February despite ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020