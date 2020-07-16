Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK-born Islamic State recruit can return from Syria to challenge citizenship removal

A British-born woman who went to Syria as a schoolgirl to join Islamic State can return to Britain to challenge the government's removal of her citizenship, judges ruled on Thursday. She had pleaded to be repatriated to rejoin her family in London and said she was not a threat. Britain's interior ministry said the court's decision was "very disappointing" and that it would apply for permission to appeal against it.

Reuters | Damascus | Updated: 16-07-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 16:44 IST
UK-born Islamic State recruit can return from Syria to challenge citizenship removal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A British-born woman who went to Syria as a schoolgirl to join Islamic State can return to Britain to challenge the government's removal of her citizenship, judges ruled on Thursday. Shamima Begum, who was born to Bangladeshi parents, left London in 2015 when she was 15 and went to Syria via Turkey with two school friends. In Syria, she married an Islamic State fighter and lived in the capital of the self-declared caliphate.

She was discovered in 2019 in a detention camp in Syria, where three of her children died. Britain stripped her of citizenship on security grounds as its domestic intelligence agency considered her a security threat. But three judges from England's Court of Appeal unanimously agreed Begum could have a fair and effective appeal of that decision only if she were permitted to come back to Britain.

"Fairness and justice must, on the facts of this case, outweigh the national security concerns," judge Julian Flaux wrote in a ruling. "I consider that Ms. Begum's claim for judicial review of the decision of SIAC (Special Immigration Appeals Commission)... succeeds." The judge said that if Begum, who is now 20, was considered a security threat, and if there was sufficient evidence, she could be arrested on her return to Britain.

Begum angered many Britons by appearing unrepentant about seeing severed heads and saying a suicide attack that killed 22 people in the English city of Manchester in 2017 was justified. She had pleaded to be repatriated to rejoin her family in London and said she was not a threat.

Britain's interior ministry said the court's decision was "very disappointing" and that it would apply for permission to appeal against it. "The government's top priority remains to maintain our national security and keeping the public safe," an interior ministry spokeswoman said in a statement.

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trio with lethal weapons arrested near Kovilpatti

Three people in a carcarrying lethal weapons were arrested during a vehicle-checknear Kovilpatti in Tuticorin district in the wee hours ofThursday, police saidA country-made pistol, some ammunition and aruvalslong knives were seized from Ra...

Pakistan spinner Kashif Bhatti joins squad after testing COVID negative

Pakistan left-arm spinner Kashif Bhatti has been allowed to join the rest of the squad in Worcester after testing COVID-19 negative twice as per the England and Wales Cricket Boards ECB protocols. The 33-year-old had earlier tested positive...

Two earthquakes hit Assam, tremors felt in neighbouring Meghalaya

Two earthquakes hit Assam within a span of few hours on Thursday and the impact was felt in neighboring Meghalaya but there was no report of any damage, officials said. The first quake of 4.1 magnitudes had its epicenter in Karimganj in Bar...

Turkish court sentences Germany-based journalist to jail on terrorism charges

A Turkish court on Thursday sentenced German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yucel in absentia to jail for 2 years and 9 months for terrorism propaganda, state-owned Anadolu agency said, in a case that has strained ties between Ankara and Berlin.Y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020