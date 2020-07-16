Nepal's ruling party leaders to hold Central Standing Committee meeting tomorrow
Nepal Communist Party's (NCP) leaders -- KP Sharma Oli, Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal -- have decided to hold the Central Standing Committee meeting on July 17, according to sources.ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 16-07-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 23:33 IST
Nepal Communist Party's (NCP) leaders -- KP Sharma Oli, Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal -- have decided to hold the Central Standing Committee meeting on July 17, according to sources. "The trio leaders -- KP Sharma Oli, Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal -- decided not to postpone the Central Standing Committee meeting. The meeting called for tomorrow will commence," sources told ANI.
Sources said, "No further decisions have been made over the demand of Prime Minister Oli's resignation as all the parties remain adamant to their earlier demands." The Central Standing Committee meeting which started last month was discontinued due to increased power tussle between the party factions. (ANI)
