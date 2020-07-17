Left Menu
China reaffirms support for JCPOA

On the fifth anniversary of the Iran Nuclear Deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), China reaffirmed its commitment to the JCPOA.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 17-07-2020 10:31 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 09:48 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

On the fifth anniversary of the Iran Nuclear Deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), China reaffirmed its commitment to the JCPOA. "Marking the 5th anniv of the conclusion of #JCPOA, China will, no matter how it's situation evolves, stand on the right side of history & resolutely support JCPOA in a concerted effort w/ other parties to advance the political & diplomatic resolution of Iranian nuclear issue," wrote the Chinese diplomatic mission on its Twitter account, according to an IRNA report.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying had described Iran as a friendly country, saying that China attaches importance to deepening relations with Iran. "Iran is a friendly nation enjoying normal exchange and cooperation with China," she said.

Meanwhile, the European Union Minister for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell highlighted the fact that the Iran nuclear deal is under pressure, and added that there is an urgent need to preserve it. "Today, the JCPOA is under great pressure on multiple fronts. I am convinced that action to preserve it is not just necessary but urgent, for at least two reasons. First, it took more than 12 years for the international community and Iran to bridge their differences and conclude a deal. If the JCPOA is lost, no other comprehensive or effective alternative will be waiting around the corner," said Borell.

The JCPOA was signed in July 2015 between Iran and the permanent members of the UN Security Council. The Trump administration pulled the US out of the deal in 2018, a move that has left the exact future of the JCPOA, in ambiguity.

