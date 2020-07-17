Buenos Aires gets offer from Moscow on Uranium mining in Argentina
Buenos Aires has received an offer from Russia on possible uranium mining in Argentina with the use of modern environmentally friendly technologies, Argentine Deputy Foreign Minister Jorge Neme told reporters.ANI | Buenos Aires | Updated: 17-07-2020 10:09 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 10:09 IST
Buenos Aires [Argentina], July 17 (Sputnik/ANI): Buenos Aires has received an offer from Russia on possible uranium mining in Argentina with the use of modern environmentally friendly technologies, Argentine Deputy Foreign Minister Jorge Neme told reporters. "Several days ago, we received an offer from the Russian Embassy and the Rosatom corporation to study an opportunity of mining uranium in Argentina with the use of modern environmentally friendly technologies," Neme said on late Thursday.
In January 2018, Moscow and Buenos Aires signed a memorandum of understanding on uranium mining in Argentina. In late 2018, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said that Argentina had offered the corporation to join a uranium mining project in the South American country and share its technologies with Buenos Aires. The signed memorandum envisages the bilateral cooperation on uranium mining with the use of the in-situ leaching method. The investments are going to reach $250 million. (Sputnik/ANI)
