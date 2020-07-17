Protecting Japanese jobs more important than fiscal reform now, minister says

Protecting Japanese jobs more important than fiscal reform now, minister saysReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 17-07-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 15:26 IST
Protecting the jobs of Japanese people is more important now than public finances, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday.
The huge cost of combating the coronavirus crisis is threatening to add considerably to the country's already massive public debt. Nishimura, speaking to reporters, said fiscal consolidation naturally wouldn't be unaffected by that in the long run.
