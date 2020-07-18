Odd News Roundup: Coronavirus fans flames of love in Nigeria's online dating scene

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Coronavirus fans flames of love in Nigeria's online dating scene

Oreoluwa Akinnawo is in his element. Lagos's bars and restaurants are shut and Nigerians are struggling to socialize. The pandemic is his perfect time to find a soul mate online. "The dating thing during this restriction works perfectly for me because I'm really an indoors person," said Akinnawo, a 25-year-old digital marketer.