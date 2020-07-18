Cases drop by half in Australia's Victoria state

Australia's Victoria state saw a marked drop in new COVID-19 infections -- from Friday's record high of 428 to 217 -- a total that Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton says was "a relief after yesterday's numbers." The Health Department said Saturday that two more Victorians, a man and a woman both aged in their 80s, had died, taking the state's death toll to 34 and Australia's national total to 118

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said the latest numbers were encouraging but warned it was just one day

He says "we'd want to see a pattern where there's stability and then a decrease." He urged residents in metropolitan Melbourne to remain diligent during a six-week lockdown -- "being bored is much better than being in intensive care."