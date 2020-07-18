US Ambassador to India meets representatives of Dalai Lama

Left Menu
US Ambassador to India, Ken Juster, on Saturday said he met Ngodup-la, Representative of Tibetan Spiritual leader Dalai Lama in Delhi and Secretary Gyalpo.

Ken Juster met Ngodup-la, Representative of His Holiness in Delhi, and Secretary Gyalpo (Photo tweeted by US Ambassador to India). Image Credit: ANI

US Ambassador to India, Ken Juster, on Saturday said he met Ngodup-la, Representative of Tibetan Spiritual leader Dalai Lama in Delhi and Secretary Gyalpo. "Our close cooperation with the Office of HH the Dalai Lama continues to grow. Enjoyed my meeting with Ngodup-la, Representative of His Holiness in Delhi, and Secretary Gyalpo - partners in expanding ties between the American and Tibetan people," Juster said in a tweet.

The People's Republic of China (PRC) claims that Tibet is an integral part of China. The Tibetan Government-in-Exile maintains that Tibet is an independent state under unlawful occupation. In 1950, the newly established Communist regime in China invaded Tibet, which was rich in natural resources and had a strategically important border with India.

Earlier this month on July 7, US had wished Tibetan Spiritual leader Dalai Lama on his birthday while terming him a "symbol of the struggle for Tibetans and their heritage." "Happy 85th birthday to His Holiness Dalai Lama, who has inspired the world through his peace and kindness and as a symbol of the struggle for Tibetans and their heritage. We thank India for hosting His Holiness and Tibetans in freedom since 1959 and wish His Holiness happiness," Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, US Dept of State had said in a tweet.

Juster, too, had wished Dalai Lama on his 85th birthday. The spiritual leader has exiled himself in India ever since the rebellion against the Chinese rule started in 1959. The Dalai Lama is known for his messages of unity and compassion. (ANI)

