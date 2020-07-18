Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran sends crashed Ukrainian aircraft's black box to France for reading

Iran has sent a black box of the Ukrainian passenger jet that its armed forces shot down in January to France for reading.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 18-07-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 19:20 IST
Iran sends crashed Ukrainian aircraft's black box to France for reading
Debris of a Ukrainian Boeing 737 aircraft that crashed after taking off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport on Wednesday. Image Credit: ANI

Iran has sent a black box of the Ukrainian passenger jet that its armed forces shot down in January to France for reading. "The black box from the Ukrainian plane has been delivered to Paris," Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Mohsen Baharvand was quoted by Sputnik as saying.

The diplomat said the flight data recorder was brought to the French capital on Friday by Iranian civil aviation officials. The reading will begin on Monday, he added. On January 8, Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran airport.

The crash came hours after Iran fired missiles at Iraqi military bases housing US troops in retaliation for the drone strike at Baghdad airport that killed Soleimani. Tehran initially attributed the crash to technical failure but ultimately said later that the jet was accidentally downed by a missile due to "human error" after further investigations.

The plane crash has further heightened international pressure on Iran after months of friction with the US and tit-for-tat attacks. (ANI)

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

French to enforce mask-wearing in banks and shops from July 20

France will enforce mask-wearing in enclosed public spaces including banks, shops and indoor markets from July 20, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Saturday, as part of efforts to curb a resurgence of COVID-19 across the country.The go...

Motorcycling-Yamaha's Quartararo take pole at Spanish Grand Prix

Yamahas Fabio Quartararo will start in pole position in Sundays Spanish Grand Prix after setting a lap record in qualifying with a time of one minute, 36.705 seconds in Jerez on Saturday.The Frenchman finished ahead of Maverick Vinales and ...

Total turnover of Amul brand products crosses Rs 52,000 cr: GCMMF

The consolidated turnover of the Amul brand of products exceeded Rs 52,000 crore during 2019-20, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation GCMMF, which sells and produces Amul products, said on Saturday. The federation said it aims ...

Hyderabad: IKEA Store closed temporarily amid COVID-19 crisis

The IKEA store in Hyderabad was closed for the second time on Saturday because of the COVID-19 pandemic, CEO and CSO of IKEA India Peter Betzel said. Betzel said, As you know, after the lockdown, we opened our operations in Hyderabad, start...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020