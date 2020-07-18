Left Menu
Development News Edition

British scientists: No normality until vaccine

PTI | London | Updated: 18-07-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 20:40 IST
British scientists: No normality until vaccine
Johnson has announced more easing of restrictions, with people urged to return to public transit and workplaces. Image Credit: ANI

British scientists are dismissing Prime Minister Boris Johnson's hope the country may emerge from coronavirus lockdown and return to normality by Christmas

Johnson has announced more easing of restrictions, with people urged to return to public transit and workplaces. He says sports fans should return to stadiums by October and remaining restrictions could be lifted from November, "possibly in time for Christmas." But epidemiologist John Edmunds, a member of the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, says a return to pre-pandemic normality wouldn't be possible until there's a vaccine for the virus

He says a world where people can "go to work normally, travel on the buses and trains, go on holiday without restrictions, meet friends, shake hands, hug each other and so on - that's a long way off, unfortunately." England's Chief Medical Officer, Chris Whitty, also says social distancing rules would have to be in place for a "prolonged period." Britain has registered more than 45,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, the highest total in Europe.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak Charge d'Affaires summoned over death of three civilians in ceasefire violation by Pak forces in Krishna Ghati in J and K: MEA.

Pak Charge dAffaires summoned over the death of three civilians in ceasefire violation by Pak forces in Krishna Ghati in J and K MEA....

Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance protests against Nepali PM Oli's remark on Lord Ram

Protests erupted in Bangladesh against Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Olis recent comments on Ayodhya and Lord Ram. Activists of Hindu Dharam Suraksha Parishad and Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance made a human chain outside Jatiya ...

Study suggests loneliness alters brain's social network

Loneliness alters how the brain represents relationships, according to a new research published in The Journal of Neuroscience. A brain region called the medial prefrontal cortex mPFC maintains a structured map of a persons social circles, ...

Rahul Gandhi says Centre behaving like Chamberlain amid LAC tensions

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the Centre of behaving like former British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain -- who was considered as a weak leader by many -- with regard to the tensions at the Line of Actual Control LAC. He a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020