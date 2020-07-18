Nepal's coronavirus tally reaches 17,502

Nepal's coronavirus tally reached 17,502 with the detection of 57 new cases in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Saturday. The virus has so far claimed 40 lives in the Himalayan nation. Speaking at a programme in Gulmi district, Foreign Miniser Pradeep Gyawali said the government has been successful in containing the COVID-19 outbreak. He credited "the timely lockdown" for it.

A total of 11,637 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Nepal, with 103 people getting discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the country's health ministry had earlier said. Presently, there are 5,825 active coronavirus cases. Authorities have conducted 311,829 tests in 27 laboratories across the country.

Gyawali said the government is looking at intensive testing to further curtail the infection spread. Meanwhile, the minister said about 3 lakh citizens returned home after the government imposed lockdown. Of the returnees, seven per cent were found to be virus-positive.