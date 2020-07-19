Left Menu
Development News Edition

Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute to fallen independence heroes

The former ruling military junta for years curtailed use of his image for fear it would help the democracy movement that emerged in 1988 led by Suu Kyi. In the commercial capital of Yangon on Sunday, crowds queued to approach a statue of Aung San clutching portraits of the independence leader and his daughter, waiting on markers painted in the road to encourage people to keep a distance.

Reuters | Naypyitaw | Updated: 19-07-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 15:27 IST
Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute to fallen independence heroes
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Myanmar's public marked one of the Southeast Asian nation's darkest moments on Sunday with tributes to slain independence heroes, though the annual Martyrs' Day gatherings were muted by the coronavirus pandemic due to social distancing measures. Flanked by senior government and military officials, state counselor Aung San Suu Kyi laid a wreath at a mausoleum dedicated to Aung San, her father and the country's independence hero, who was assassinated alongside members of his cabinet on July 19, 1947.

Crowds also laid flowers beside statues of Aung San, who remains a potent political force in the country, with his image used by his daughter and some of her rivals to garner support among a public that continues to revere him. The former ruling military junta for years curtailed use of his image for fear it would help the democracy movement that emerged in 1988 led by Suu Kyi.

In the commercial capital of Yangon on Sunday, crowds queued to approach a statue of Aung San clutching portraits of the independence leader and his daughter, waiting on markers painted in the road to encourage people to keep a distance. "The Martyrs' Day was once extinct, during the political crisis," said Yin Yin Phyo Thu, as she laid flowers.

"We young people are responsible for preserving the image of Martyrs' Day not to fade away during COVID-19," she said. Myanmar has reported 340 cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

The country goes to the polls again in November in a vote that will serve as a test of the fledgling democracy. "We came here to pay respects and also to get ourselves politically motivated in 2020, the election year," said Kyaw Swar, a university student. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

The Dragon Prince Season 4 plot revealed, conflict between dragons & human beings

Is Bae Suzy in love or dating someone again after Lee Min-ho?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Sumo-Face-masked fans attend first day of sumo in five months

Face-masked sumo fans sitting apart from each other cheered on their favourite wrestlers in person for the first time in five months on Sunday, as the delayed July Tournament got underway in Japan. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a tournam...

Removal of encroachments in Chandni Chowk: SC modifies HC order on Delhi govt's plea

The Supreme Court has modified a Delhi High Court order on the removal of encroachments from the carriageway at Chandni Chowk here. A bench comprising justices D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra said the primary responsibility to clear the i...

Polish PM says would not accept rule of law strings on EU money

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Sunday he would not agree to a new mechanism to freeze EU money for countries violating the rule of law proposed as part of a mass coronavirus stimulus economic scheme. Morawiecki said the EU...

COVID-19: Bank unions write to Maha CM over employees safety in state

Bank unions have raised concerns over lack of regular sanitisation and adherence to social distancing norms at various bank branches in the state, putting lives of employees at risk from COVID-19. Unions have written a letter to state Chief...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020