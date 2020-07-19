US News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; In Arizona, school reopening sparks protest movement and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 3,630,587 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 74,710 cases, and said the number of deaths had risen by 918 to 138,782. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, compared to a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/2CMM1e8)

In Arizona, school reopening sparks protest movement

Arizona third-grade teacher Stacy Brosius has been called a "liberal socialist Nazi" and a "whiner and complainer" for leading car-based protests to delay in-person schooling, but she says she's doing it to save lives in a pandemic. Inspired by Black Lives Matter demonstrations, hundreds of Arizona teachers like Brosius are putting on red t-shirts they last wore in a 2018 strike and driving around cities in cars daubed with slogans like: "Remote learning won't kill us but COVID can!"

U.S. civil rights pioneer, congressman John Lewis dies

John Lewis, a pioneer of the civil rights movement and long-time member of the U.S. House of Representatives, died on Friday, a passing that prompted tributes from leaders across the political spectrum. A Democratic member of Congress from Atlanta since 1987, Lewis had announced in December that he had advanced pancreatic cancer. He was 80.

Twitter disables Trump tweet over copyright complaint

Twitter Inc disabled a campaign-style video that President Donald Trump retweeted on Saturday, citing a copyright complaint. The video, which included music from the group Linkin Park, disappeared from the president's Twitter feed late Saturday with the notification: "This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner."

Georgia governor urges people to wear masks but won't support mandate

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on Friday urged all people in his state to wear a mask for four weeks to combat COVID-19 but declined to support mandates to wear masks, saying mandates were unenforceable. "I'm confident Georgians don't need a mask mandate to do the right thing," Kemp, who sued the city of Atlanta on Thursday to stop it from issuing a mask mandate, told a news conference.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross hospitalized for minor issue: Fox News

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross entered a hospital in upstate New York on Friday after feeling unwell, Fox News reported on Saturday, citing sources. A spokesman for the department told Fox that Ross, who is 82, had been admitted for "minor, non-coronavirus-related issues," Fox said. The spokesman said that Ross was "doing well and we anticipate his release soon," Fox reported.

U.S. coronavirus deaths near 140,000 as outbreak worsens

U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus neared 140,000 on Saturday as cases continued to rise in 43 out of 50 states over the past two weeks, according to a Reuters tally. Since late June, the United States has seen a resurgence in new cases and now, six weeks later, deaths have also begun rising, according to a weekly Reuters analysis of state and county data.

Factbox: Activists and politicians mourn John Lewis' death

U.S. flags were flown at half-staff on Saturday at the White House, federal properties and several states as politicians and activists voiced an outpouring of grief and appreciation for civil rights career of U.S. Representative John Lewis, who died on Friday of pancreatic cancer at age 80. Here are some of their quotes:

U.S. swoops down on Portland protesters after Trump order to protect monuments

Federal law enforcement officers are cracking down on protesters in Portland, Oregon, under the Trump administration's new executive order to protect U.S. monuments in what the state's Democratic governor has called "political theater." Multiple videos posted online show camouflage-clad officers without clear identification badges using force and unmarked vehicles to transport arrested protesters.

John Lewis, U.S. congressman and sharecropper's son, was civil rights hero

John Lewis, who died on Friday at age 80, was a hero of the U.S. civil rights movement of the 1960s who endured beatings by white police and mobs and played an outsized role in American politics for 60 years. Lewis, an Alabama sharecropper's son elected in 1986 as a Democrat to the U.S. House of Representatives from Georgia, died after a battle with pancreatic cancer.