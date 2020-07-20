Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Ex-wife Heard's testimony in Johnny Depp's libel case

American actress Amber Heard gave evidence against her ex-husband Johnny Depp at London's High Court on Monday, accusing him of years of physical and verbal abuse. Depp is suing the publishers of British tabloid newspaper The Sun over a 2018 article, based on Heard's allegations, that labelled him a "wife beater".

Reuters | Updated: 20-07-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 22:16 IST
FACTBOX-Ex-wife Heard's testimony in Johnny Depp's libel case
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

American actress Amber Heard gave evidence against her ex-husband Johnny Depp at London's High Court on Monday, accusing him of years of physical and verbal abuse.

Depp is suing the publishers of British tabloid newspaper The Sun over a 2018 article, based on Heard's allegations, that labelled him a "wife beater". Depp, 57, told the London court last week all of Heard's allegations were untrue. His former long-term partner, Vanessa Paradis, said he had never been violent and she did not believe Heard's allegations.

Heard, 34, gave her testimony on Monday. Here are some details that emerged from her sworn written statements to the court. WEDDING, FEB 2015

Heard said Depp disappeared into the bathroom for long periods during the wedding reception and the couple fought that night over his drug use. "I tried to smile through it and entertain our guests. But I had never felt more lonely in my life."

AUSTRALIA, MARCH 2015 Heard described a three-day stay in Australia as an ordeal during which Depp took drugs, drank large volumes of alcohol and became violent and abusive.

She said Depp had at various points slapped her, grabbed her by the neck, smashed her head against a refrigerator, choked her, spat in her face, thrown glass bottles at her, ripped off her nightgown and pushed her down on a marble bar amid broken glass. "I was against the bar, naked, bent over backwards, my back against the marble. He was pressing so hard on my neck I couldn't breathe," Heard said. "I remember thinking he was going to kill me in that moment."

Heard said Depp had injured his finger during the violence and had daubed the walls with his blood. "The best way I can describe what happened in Australia is that it was like a three-day hostage situation," Heard said.

JEALOUSY Heard alleged that Depp belittled her work and picked fights with her whenever she was filming or auditioning.

She said he accused her of having affairs with actors with whom she had auditioned or co-starred, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Eddie Redmayne, Jim Sturgess, Kevin Costner, Liam Hemsworth, Billy Bob Thornton and Channing Tatum. "He would taunt me about it – especially when he was drunk or high – and had derogatory nicknames for every one of my male co-stars he considered a sexual threat. For example, Leonardo DiCaprio was 'pumpkin-head', Channing Tatum was 'potato-head' and 'Jim Turd Sturgess'."

"POOPGATE" Heard rejected Depp's allegation that she or one of her friends had defecated in the couple's bed, which he described in court as "a fitting end" to the relationship. Heard said one of the couple's dogs may have done it, as had happened before.

"Johnny knew this, which is why I find his accusation was so ridiculous. My friends and I call this 'Poopgate'." VERBAL ABUSE AND SLURS

Heard said Depp would object to any outfit he considered too revealing and hurl sexualised verbal abuse at her. "Sometimes he used racial epithets about the men I would be - or deserved to be - assaulted by."

CONTROLLING BEHAVIOUR AND CAREER IMPACT Heard alleged that Depp would demand to know about any romantic scene in her films and complain about how audiences would get to watch her engaging in sexual acts. He imposed ever tighter restrictions on what nudity or scenes were acceptable.

"I found myself making concessions and turning down work. My salary went down every year I was with him because of all the work I was missing."

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

TN police tells YouTube to block channel having offensive content against hymn on Lord Muruga

YouTube has been asked to block a channel that has offensive content, including a post against popular Tamil Hindu hymn Kanda Sashti Kavacham and two more men were held, taking the total arrests in the case to four, police said here on Mond...

'I'm not lying': Heard says ex-husband Depp threatened to kill her

American actress Amber Heard told Londons High Court on Monday her ex-husband Johnny Depp had threatened to kill her many times during years of abuse, denying she had made up her allegations of domestic violence.Depp is suing News Group New...

Serum to apply for local trials on Oxford's vaccine in a week: CEO

With the trials of COVID-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University showing encouraging results, Serum Institute of India SII on Monday said it will apply for licence from the Indian regulator to start clinical trials o...

COVID-19: Jubilant Generics gets nod to manufacture, market anti-viral drug Remdesivir

After Hetero, Cipla and Mylan, another pharmaceutical major Jubilant Generics Ltd, Uttar Pradesh was given permission by Indias drug regulator on Monday to manufacture and market anti-viral drug Remdesivir for restricted emergency use on ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020