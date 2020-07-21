Left Menu
Development News Edition

Egyptian parliament approves troop deployment in Libya

The parliament of Egypt authorised the deployment of troops outside the country on Monday. This came after the president Abdel Fateh el- Sisi had threatened military action against Turkish-backed forces in Libya.

ANI | Cairo | Updated: 21-07-2020 09:52 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 09:39 IST
Egyptian parliament approves troop deployment in Libya
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The parliament of Egypt authorized the deployment of troops outside the country on Monday. This came after the president Abdel Fateh el- Sisi had threatened military action against Turkish-backed forces in Libya. The parliament undividedly approved 'the deployment of members of the Egyptian armed forces on combat missions outside Egypt's borders to defend Egyptian national security and against criminal armed militias and foreign terrorist elements', it said in a statement, Al Jazeera reported.

The deployment is to be made on the 'western front'. The move could bring Egypt and Turkey which support rival sides in Libya's chaotic civil war - into a situation of direct confrontation. The House of Representatives in Egypt was packed with supporters of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi while it approved the plan after a closed-door session. Egypt shares a porous desert border in the Sahara desert with war-torn Libya.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Giants' Kapler becomes first manager to kneel during anthem

The San Francisco Giants Gabe Kapler became the first major league manager to kneel during the national anthem, joining a number of his players in the action before a Monday night road exhibition game against the Oakland Athletics. Accordin...

FOREX-EU deal and vaccine hopes keep dollar at bay

The euro marked a fresh four-month high and commodity currencies found support on Tuesday, after European countries agreed on a rescue package for the blocs coronavirus-hit economies.The hard-won deal - a compromise on concerns that thrifty...

India's largest online entrepreneur's summit to be held on 24-26 July

New Delhi India July 21 ANIBusinessWire India Indias largest online entrepreneurial summit is right around the corner - Startup Summit Live. Stirring Minds brings in a three-day extravaganza filled with knowledge and interest dated July 24t...

Parts of Haryana, UP likely to receive rainfall: IMD

Some areas of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive rainfall in the next few hours, predicted India Meteorological Department on Tuesday.Thunderstorm with rain and wind speed of 20-40 kmph would occur over and in adjoining areas o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020