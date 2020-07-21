Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia's hotspot sees second-highest tally

Australia's hotspot Victoria state has reported 374 new cases of COVID-19, the second-highest daily tally ever recorded. Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews also announced on Tuesday three more deaths in the state, bringing the national toll 126. Andrews said a lockdown in Australia's second-largest city Melbourne and neighoring semi-rural Mitchell Shire which began two weeks ago was having an impact.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 21-07-2020 11:57 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 11:49 IST
Australia's hotspot sees second-highest tally
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Australia's hotspot Victoria state has reported 374 new cases of COVID-19, the second-highest daily tally ever recorded. Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews also announced on Tuesday three more deaths in the state, bringing the national toll 126.

Andrews said a lockdown in Australia's second-largest city Melbourne and neighboring semi-rural Mitchell Shire which began two weeks ago was having an impact. "You'd like to see numbers coming down. At the end of the day though, we're not seeing the doubling and doubling again" of cases, Andrews said. "So what that says to me ... is that the sorts of measures we've put in place are having a direct impact." Since a record 428 cases were reported on Friday, Victoria has recorded 217, 363, and 275 cases on consecutive days.

Tighter regulations will come into force on the Victoria-New South Wales border on Wednesday that will only allow border communities to cross for essential work, health, and education reasons.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Rwanda to open COVID-19 testing soon for general public says Health Ministry

Rwanda Ministry of Health on Monday, July 20 has disclosed that voluntary testing services for COVID-19 will soon be accessible to the general public, according to a news report by The New Times.This was said in a press conference that brou...

New model connects respiratory droplet physics with COVID-19 spread

Respiratory droplets from a cough or sneeze travel farther and last longer in humid, cold climates than in hot, dry ones, according to a study on droplet physics by an international team of engineers. The researchers incorporated this under...

Travel, Hospitality and F&B body requests Government for waivers to revive tourism in India, drafts a Nine-Point Demand Letter

Mumbai Maharashtra India July 21 ANIPRNewswire A Travel, Hospitality and FB collective by Entrepreneurs Organisation EO has requested the government to provide GST waivers among other demands to revive tourism in India. In a Nine-point Dem...

Gagan Dhawan has introduced Divine Bhakti Box- Perfect gift for children & old angels

New Delhi India July 21 ANIPRNewswire Culture and traditions are the essence of life. They do not just bring along with them rituals but carry forward teachings from one generation to another. With the advent of technology and globalizatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020