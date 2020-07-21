3 killed in family feud in northwest Pakistan

A woman and her two sons were shot dead on Tuesday by armed assailants belonging to a rival clan in northwest Pakistan, police said. The incident happened at the Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The attackers broke into the house of one Abdul Nasir and opened fire on the family members, police said. Nasir's wife and their two sons were killed in the firing, while his father was critically injured and was rushed to a hospital in Peshawar. According to police, the killings were the result of old family enmity.