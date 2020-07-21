8 killed in landslides in Nepal

Eight people, including two children, were killed in landslides triggered by incessant rains in Nepal, home ministry officials said here on Tuesday. Two children below the age of five were buried alive under a landslide in Tokha municipality, 12 km north of Kathmandu on Tuesday morning, they said.

Similar incidents were also reported in the last 24 hours from other parts of the country. While one death each was reported from Dhading and Darchula districts, two persons died in Nawalparasi district, National Emergency Operation Centre chief Murari Basti said. Two people died in landslides in Kathmandu also, he said. Several landslides along the Prithvi and Siddhartha highways either blocked the roads or damaged their portions, disrupting transportation service. While Prithvi highway is the main road connecting Nepal's capital to most of the Himalayan nation, Siddhartha highway is a major route that connects the Terai region in the south with the mountain region in the north. At least 23 people died and several others went missing in various districts across the country in the past five days as landslides and flood triggered by heavy monsoon rains hit parts of Nepal. Search and rescue operations are being carried out by Nepal Police, Armed Police Force, and Nepal Army personnel with the help of local activists, the officials said. Ten army helicopters are deployed in Itahari, Chitawan, Kathmandu, Pokhara, and Surkhet for conducting emergency rescue and relief works. Twenty districts have been affected by landslides and floods. The home ministry has issued an alert in all seven provinces of the country.