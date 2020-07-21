Ethiopia says first year of filling Renaissance dam achieved due to rain

Ethiopia says first year of filling Renaissance dam achieved due to rainReuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 21-07-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 23:41 IST
Ethiopia has achieved the first year of filling its disputed Grand Renaissance Dam reservoir due to the rainfall season in the area, the prime minister's office said on Tuesday. "The dam under construction is already overtopping," Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's office said in a statement posted on Twitter, adding it will hold further talks with Egypt and Sudan on the project.
The statement was issued after the African Union held a virtual summit to revive talks between the three nations, which have stalled in recent weeks.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ethiopia
- Abiy Ahmed
- Sudan
- Egypt
- African Union
- COVID-19
