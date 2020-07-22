SAfrica counts for over half of continent cases
South Africa has well over half of the confirmed coronavirus cases on the African continent as the country is now a global hot spot. New Health Ministry data show 381,798 cases including 5,368 deaths. The country's current epicenter is Gauteng province, home to Johannesburg and one-quarter of the population. It has over one-third of South Africa's cases.PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 22-07-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 15:25 IST
The country's current epicenter is Gauteng province, home to Johannesburg and one-quarter of the population. It has over one-third of South Africa's cases. Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has pleaded with people against pandemic fatigue and urged them not to abandon face masks.
