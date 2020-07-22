Judge to hear Oregon request to restrain federal agents

A federal judge will hear arguments Wednesday on Oregon's request for a restraining order against federal agents sent to the state's biggest city to quell protests that have spiraled into nightly clashes between authorities and demonstrators. The lawsuit, filed by Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, alleges that federal agents sent by President Donald Trump have arrested people with no probable cause, whisked protesters away in unmarked cars, and used excessive force to quell the unrest. It's part of growing pushback against the Trump administration's use of federal agents in Portland and its plans to do the same in other cities.

In a twist, the judge hearing the case - US District Court Judge Michael Mosman - works out of the very courthouse that's been a target for more than 50 nights of protests following the killing of George Floyd. Floyd, a Black man, died after being pinned at the neck by a white Minneapolis police officer, igniting protests against racial injustice nationwide. The motion for a temporary restraining order asks the judge to immediately command agents from the Department of Homeland Security, the US Customs and Border Patrol, the Federal Protective Service and the US Marshals Service to immediately stop detaining protesters without probable cause, to identify themselves before arresting anyone and to explain why an arrest is taking place.

"There is no question that they have the right to protect federal buildings," the motion reads. "But these officers have also pursued peaceful, unarmed citizens through city streets and used unlawful intimidation tactics to instill fear of violence and chill the exercise of rights protected by both the Oregon Constitution and the United States Constitution." It wasn't clear when Mosman would rule. The hearing was being held by videoconference due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ahead of Wednesday's hearing, a fence was raised around the federal courthouse, outside of which protesters and federal agents had clashed again overnight, according to the Portland police, who were not present for the altercations. Protesters repeatedly tried to break into the courthouse and set fires around it, and the federal agents drove them back with tear gas and stun grenades, the police said in a news release.

Far from tamping down the unrest in Portland, the presence of federal agents on the streets of the progressive city has recently energized the nightly protests that had begun to devolve into smaller, chaotic crowds.