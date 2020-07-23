Left Menu
Islamabad's claim of not aiding terror falls flat after Pak ID cards from terrorists in Afghanistan

Pakistani ID cards were recovered from the bodies of terrorists killed in Afghanistan's Kandahar, Khaama news agency reported.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 23-07-2020 00:29 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 00:29 IST
Pakistani ID cards recovered by Afghan security forces during military operation in Afghanistan's Kandahar province.. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistani ID cards were recovered from the bodies of terrorists killed in Afghanistan's Kandahar, Khaama news agency reported. The development highlights Pakistan's complicity in aiding Taliban to create unrest in Afghanistan.

Security forces killed five terrorists in Maroof and nine others in Arghistan districts of the province, said Kandahar's police chief Gen Tadin Khan Achakzai, according to Khaama news agency. Some ID cards read names in Urdu, identifying the dead terrorists as Abdul Ghani, Abdul Ghaffar, Sanaullah, Naqibullah, Obaidullah, Abdul Malik among others.

In another attack, 25 Taliban terrorists, including 12 Pakistanis, were killed in an airstrike by NATO Rescue Support in the Takht-e-Pol town of Afghanistan's Kandahar province. The arrest of Abdullah Orakzai alias Aslam Farooqi, a key leader of the Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP) earlier this year brought the terror group's Pakistani connections into sharp focus, according to European Foundation For South Asian Studies (EFSAS), a think-tank based in Amsterdam.

The UN Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team to the 1988 Sanctions Committee, which oversees sanctions on the Taliban, in its 2019 report had acknowledged that nearly 5,000 terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, which is based in Pakistan, were active in Kunar and Nangarhar provinces of Afghanistan alone. The Pakistan government and its intelligence service, ISI, have long claimed that it is not aiding terrorists in Afghanistan by sending Pakistani youth to create unrest in the war-torn nation. However, the recent operation has again exposed Islamabad's false claims. (ANI)

