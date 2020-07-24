Israeli fighter jet comes close to Iranian passenger plane over Syrian airspace -IRIB news agency

Israeli fighter jet comes close to Iranian passenger plane over Syrian airspace -IRIB news agencyReuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 24-07-2020 01:32 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 01:13 IST
An Israeli fighter jet came close to an Iranian passenger plane over Syrian airspace causing the pilot to change altitude quickly to avoid collision, which injured several passengers, the IRIB news agency reported on Thursday.
Video posted by the agency showed a jet from the window of the plane and comments from a passenger who had blood on his face.