Entertainment News Roundup: Cancel culture takes the fun out of life, Cleese; Heard shared fears about Depp in 2013 and more

Cancel culture takes the fun out of life, says comedian John Cleese

John Cleese does not have much time for political correctness or cancel culture, and as for the state of the world? It's completely hopeless, the former "Monty Python" star says. Instead, Cleese, 80, is promising "a short selection of Peruvian burial ditties," when he presents a comedic live-stream plus Q&A session from London next month.

'He's nuts mom' - Heard shared fears about Depp in 2013

American actress Amber Heard texted her mother in 2013 that she was heartbroken to discover her then boyfriend, Johnny Depp, became violent and abusive when high on drugs and alcohol, likening him to Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde. The texts were read to the High Court in London, where Heard is giving evidence on behalf of the publishers of a British tabloid newspaper, The Sun, who are being sued for defamation by Depp over a 2018 article that labelled him a "wife beater".

Depp threw bottles 'like grenades' in fight where he severed finger, UK court told

U.S. actress Amber Heard on Wednesday denied severing the tip of ex-husband Johnny Depp's finger during a violent argument, saying that the Hollywood star had been throwing bottles at her "like grenades". Heard is giving evidence at London's High Court for a third day on behalf of the publishers of Britain's Sun newspaper, which Depp is suing for libel after it labeled him a "wife beater" in a 2018 article.

Kim Kardashian asks for compassion as Kanye West struggles with bi-polar disorder

Kim Kardashian on Wednesday asked for compassion and empathy for her rapper husband Kanye West's struggles with bi-polar disorder that have led to a series of rambling public remarks on subjects ranging from politics to his marriage. Kardashian's statement on her Instagram stories account was her first public comment on weeks of interviews, public appearances and Twitter comments by West that have raised concern about the Grammy-winning singer's mental health.

AMC, Cineworld further delay reopening of U.S. movie theaters

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said on Thursday it has delayed the reopening of its movie theaters in the United States to mid to late August, in alignment with the new release dates of Disney's "Mulan" and Christopher Nolan's thriller, "Tenet" . UK's Cineworld Group PLC also pushed its U.S. reopening date to mid-August, although the company remains on track to welcome back movie-goers in Britain at the end of this month.

Rolling Stones jam with Jimmy Page in lost track from 'hallowed era'

The Rolling Stones on Wednesday released a previously lost track, "Scarlet", recorded at guitarist Ronnie Wood's house in 1974 and featuring Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page. The song combines Mick Jagger's swaggering vocal with richly textured guitars and is described in a statement as "as infectious and raunchy as anything the band cut in this hallowed era, a holy grail for any Stones devotee".

Forgive or forget Johnny Depp? Jury is out on his post-trial career

From a severed finger to defecation pranks and graffiti written in blood, the Johnny Depp libel case in London has exposed the kind of dirty laundry that Hollywood usually loves to hide. Yet whoever wins or loses, Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard may find it easier than expected to resume their acting careers after the lurid headlines generated by the three-week trial.