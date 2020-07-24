Left Menu
F-15 fighter intercepted Iran's jet to ensure safety of bases in Syria -US Central Command

Washington [United States], July 24 (Sputnik/ ANI) - A US F-15 fighter has intercepted Iran's Mahan Air passenger plane keeping a safe distance of some 1,000 meters (over 3,280 feet) in line with international standards to ensure the safety of the US-led coalition bases in Syria, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

On Thursday, media reported that several people had been injured when the Iranian passenger plane tried to avoid a collision with a foreign fighter.

"A U.S. F-15 on a routine air mission in the vicinity of the CJTF-OIR At Tanf garrison in Syria conducted a standard visual inspection of a Mahan Air passenger airliner at a safe distance of approximately 1,000 meters from the airliner this evening. The visual inspection occurred to ensure the safety of coalition personnel at At Tanf garrison. Once the F-15 pilot identified the aircraft as a Mahan Air passenger plane, the F-15 safely opened distance from the aircraft. The professional intercept was conducted in accordance with international standards," the CENTCOM said in a statement on late Thursday. (Sputnik/ ANI)

