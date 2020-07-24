Left Menu
US surpasses 4 million coronavirus cases

More than four million people in the US have now tested positive for Covid-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-07-2020 10:19 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 10:14 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

More than four million people in the US have now tested positive for Covid-19, according to Johns Hopkins University. According to the data, the US has till now reported 4,021,053 COVID-19 cases and 143,967 deaths. Meanwhile, the total COVID-19 case count worldwide stands at 15,348,877 and 626,190 fatalities have been reported so far.

These grim numbers make the country the hardest hit of all, by the deadly pathogen. It exceeds Brazil's 2.2 million and India's 1.2 million confirmed cases of the disease, New York Post reported. The US has seen a re-emergence of the virus in the last month. This happened as some states started to ease quarantine restrictions, with the emergence of COVID- 19 hot spots in Arizona, California, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas, among other states.

California now has over 4,25,000 confirmed cases, and Arizona has a rate of infection of 2,127.5 per 1,00,00 residents. About 59,600 people were hospitalized with the disease on Wednesday (July 22) nationwide.

New York state, which has lost more than 32,500 people to the coronavirus since the outbreak earlier this year, has seen the number of cases waning dramatically in the last recent weeks. On Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said New York City saw its first day without a confirmed COVID- 19 death. (ANI)

