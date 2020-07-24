Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thailand drops charges in Red Bull heir case that stirred anger about impunity

Warrants for the arrest, including an Interpol red notice, of Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, whose whereabouts are not known, will be withdrawn, police said. Vorayuth, grandson of the late Chaleo Yoovidhya, creator of the Krating Daeng, or Red Bull, energy drink, had faced charges of speeding, hit-and-run and reckless driving causing death, which had a statue of limitations until 2027.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 24-07-2020 12:43 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 12:26 IST
Thailand drops charges in Red Bull heir case that stirred anger about impunity
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

Thailand has dropped criminal charges against the heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune, who was accused in a 2012 hit-and-run killing of a police officer in a case that raised questions about crime and punishment for the well-connected. Warrants for the arrest, including an Interpol red notice, of Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya, whose whereabouts are not known, will be withdrawn, police said.

Vorayuth, the grandson of the late Chaleo Yoovidhya, creator of the Krating Daeng, or Red Bull, energy drink, had faced charges of speeding, hit-and-run, and reckless driving causing death, which had a statute of limitations until 2027. "This case is over," deputy police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen told a news briefing.

"In June, we received a final order from the attorney general to not prosecute Vorayuth on charges of reckless driving and causing death," he said. Vorayuth was accused of crashing his black Ferrari into policeman Wichien Klanprasert, who was on a motorcycle in Bangkok and dragging his body for dozens of meters before fleeing the scene.

Vorayuth missed eight summonses to appear in court in connection with the case before authorities issued a warrant for his arrest, five years after the accident. He later disappeared, apparently abroad, according to some social media posts.

Vorayuth's grandfather, Chaleo, was listed as the third richest person in Thailand at the time of his death in 2012, at the age of 88, with an estimated net worth of $5 billion, according to Forbes magazine. Many Thais saw Vorayuth's treatment as lenient because of his family's wealth, stirring debate about impunity for the rich.

But Kissana dismissed any such suggestion on Friday. "This is not a double standard," he said, adding that the case could be reopened if there was new evidence.

"We are saddened by the loss of a fellow police officer," he said.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Taylor Swift drops new album 'Folklore'

Pop star Taylor Swift has unveiled her eighth studio album, Folklore. The 10-time Grammy winner&#160;dropped her new LP&#160;on Thursday midnight, after announcing it just hours earlier.In isolation my imagination has run wild and this albu...

White House seeks advice of 'torture memos' author on powers

President Donald Trump is relying on an outlier interpretation of a recent Supreme Court decision to assert broad new powers as he prepares to sign a series of executive orders in the coming weeks. The expansive view of presidential authori...

Kanpur kidnapping-murder case: Addl SP, Circle Officer among 4 cops suspended for laxity

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday suspended four police personnel, including an Additional SP and a Circle Officer, for laxity in the probe into the kidnapping and murder of a lab technician in Kanpur. The government also said Addition...

Cricket-ECB to begin domestic season with Bob Willis Trophy on Aug. 1

The England and Wales Cricket Board ECB on Friday released the fixtures for its 2020 season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic, with counties set to play a one-off red-ball competition for the Bob Willis Trophy starting on Aug. 1. English c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020