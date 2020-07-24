Unidentified gunmen kill 3 teenagers in northwest Pakistan

Unidentified gunmen killed three teenaged boys, including a paramilitary soldier, in northwest Pakistan, police said on Friday. The incident took place late Thursday night at Mattani area, some 35 km west of Peshawar when the boys all cousins were returning to their home on a bike. The gunmen sprayed bullets on the bike riders, killing them on the spot, police said, adding that the reason behind the murders is not yet known.

The victims have been identified as Usman Afridi, Shahzad Afridi, and Farooq Afridi. They were aged between 18 and 19. According to police, Shahzad was a soldier in the Frontier Corps, a paramilitary force, and had come home on a vacation.

The killings triggered a protest by the locals who blocked the Peshawar-Kohat road, demanding the arrest of the killers.