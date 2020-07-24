Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unidentified gunmen kill 3 teenagers in northwest Pakistan

Unidentified gunmen killed three teenaged boys, including a paramilitary soldier, in northwest Pakistan, police said on Friday. According to police, Shahzad was a soldier in the Frontier Corps, a paramilitary force, and had come home on a vacation. The killings triggered a protest by the locals who blocked the Peshawar-Kohat road, demanding arrest of the killers..

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 24-07-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 13:58 IST
Unidentified gunmen kill 3 teenagers in northwest Pakistan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Unidentified gunmen killed three teenaged boys, including a paramilitary soldier, in northwest Pakistan, police said on Friday. The incident took place late Thursday night at Mattani area, some 35 km west of Peshawar when the boys all cousins were returning to their home on a bike. The gunmen sprayed bullets on the bike riders, killing them on the spot, police said, adding that the reason behind the murders is not yet known.

The victims have been identified as Usman Afridi, Shahzad Afridi, and Farooq Afridi. They were aged between 18 and 19. According to police, Shahzad was a soldier in the Frontier Corps, a paramilitary force, and had come home on a vacation.

The killings triggered a protest by the locals who blocked the Peshawar-Kohat road, demanding the arrest of the killers.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. rights office urges U.S. to rein in police at protests

U.S. police and security forces must not use disproportionate force against protesters and journalists in U.S. cities including Portland or detain them unlawfully, the United Nations human rights office said on Friday. There have been repor...

Abt Associates Partners With Bobble AI for SHOPS Plus - an Initiative Funded by USAID to Promote Safe Sexual Practices Among Youth in India

- Bobble AI develops Conversation Media Marketing Solutions addressing normative barriers to contraception, the sexual health needs among youth, and common misconceptions NEW DELHI, July 24, 2020 PRNewswire -- India is the second-most popu...

Singapore reports 277 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 277 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, mostly foreign workers living in dormitories, taking the nationwide tally to 49,375, the health ministry said. The new cases include five from the community- two Singaporeans citizens or ...

US-China conflict to impair global trade which is vital for India's re-opening: Raghuram Rajan

As the US presidential election draws near, the conflict between America and China will escalate, impairing global trade which is extremely important for emerging markets like India and Brazil that are re-opening amidst COVID-19 pandemic, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020