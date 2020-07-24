Left Menu
Zarif says U.S. warplane fly-by of Iranian airliner may have led to 'disaster'

Iran's foreign minister accused the United States on Friday of risking a disaster after a U.S. warplane's fly-by of an Iranian civilian airliner led it to rapidly change altitude to avoid collision, injuring and panicking passengers. "U.S. harasses a scheduled civil airliner - endangering innocent civilian passengers - ostensibly to protect its occupation forces," Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Twitter.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 24-07-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 17:32 IST
Iran's foreign minister accused the United States on Friday of risking a disaster after a U.S. warplane's fly-by of an Iranian civilian airliner led it to rapidly change altitude to avoid collision, injuring and panicking passengers.

"U.S. ... harasses a scheduled civil airliner - endangering innocent civilian passengers - ostensibly to protect its occupation forces," Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Twitter. "These outlaws must be stopped before disaster."

