Zarif says U.S. warplane fly-by of Iranian airliner may have led to 'disaster'

Iran's foreign minister accused the United States on Friday of risking a disaster after a U.S. warplane's fly-by of an Iranian civilian airliner led it to rapidly change altitude to avoid collision, injuring and panicking passengers. "U.S. harasses a scheduled civil airliner - endangering innocent civilian passengers - ostensibly to protect its occupation forces," Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Twitter.
"U.S. ... harasses a scheduled civil airliner - endangering innocent civilian passengers - ostensibly to protect its occupation forces," Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Twitter. "These outlaws must be stopped before disaster."
